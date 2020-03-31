This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Immediate family members' can attend funerals but social distancing must be followed, says government

Updated advice from the HSE will be published shortly, the government said.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 12:22 PM
22 minutes ago 4,196 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062495
Deputy Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Taoiseach, Elizabeth Canavan speaking at Government Buildings today.
Image: Sam Boal
Deputy Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Taoiseach, Elizabeth Canavan speaking at Government Buildings today.
Deputy Assistant Secretary General at the Department of Taoiseach, Elizabeth Canavan speaking at Government Buildings today.
Image: Sam Boal

FAMILY MEMBERS CAN still attend funerals, the government said today, as long as “social distancing rules are respected”.

While the HSE had previously issued guidance on funeral services during the Covid-19 crisis, concerns have been expressed by many at the prospect of saying goodbye to a family member without a proper funeral. 

At a press briefing this morning, Elizabeth Canavan from the Department of the Taoiseach said that further guidance from the HSE is “now being developed”. 

Canavan said that “immediate family members can still attend funeral services burials and cremation provided the social distancing rules are respected. This relates to all funerals, including those arising out of Covid-19 deaths”.

Canavan said that the numbers in a church or at a graveside should not exceed 10. 

“This may be restricted further in small closed spaces,” Canavan said. “Individual churches may also put in place restrictions which respond to specific local circumstances.”

Last night, health officials confirmed a further 295 cases of the Covid-19 virus in Ireland and said another 8 people had died from the disease. 

There have now been 54 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland; the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 2,910.

Previous advice from the HSE, issued earlier this month, advised that for anyone who has died from Covid-19 “there should be a closed coffin service and only a small number of people should attend the funeral to pay their respects”.

This HSE advice suggested the following measures for those who are close contacts of someone who had Covid-19 and died, and who wish to attend the funeral:

  • They should be advised to use their own private transport to travel to and from the venue and to avoid contact with people other than members of their own household
  • The funeral should be private and limited to those that the family identify as essential
  • Social distancing of at least 1m between identified groups should be recommended.

Funeral services are named on the ‘essential services’ list published by the government on Saturday. 

On Friday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar announced a raft of restrictive new measures aimed at stemming the spread of the virus in Ireland. People are being told to stay at home for the next two weeks, until Easter Sunday 12 April.  

Data from the Modelling Advisory Group revealed that before restrictions were in place, the daily growth rate of confirmed Covid-19 cases was at 33%. This has fallen in recent days to around 15%. 

With reporting from Stephen McDermott

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie