Sunday 9 May 2021
Taoiseach Micheál Martin receives his first dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Cork this morning

Martin received a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 9 May 2021, 1:34 PM
TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has received his first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine this morning.

Martin attended Cork City Hall vaccination centre at 12pm this afternoon, where he received the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine.

He will receive a second dose of AstraZeneca in 12 weeks time.

Speaking before he got the vaccine, Martin said that Ireland is making great progress, saying that Ireland is in for a “good summer” if we continue to follow the guidelines.

On RTÉ Radio One’s Brendan O’Connor after receiving his jab, Martin said that the vaccination programme was working, with hospitalisations and ICU numbers staying low.

“Vaccination is working. It’s having a very good impact and we can see with the hospitalisation numbers, they’re in the right direction and the ICU numbers are down to low 30s now,” said Martin.

Martin also said that it could be possible to see parallel vaccination taking place as higher and higher volumes of vaccines arrive into the country at the end of May and in June.

According to Martin, the HSE are estimating that they will be able to deliver between 250,000 and 270,000 vaccine doses next week, saying that they are “broadly on target” to hit 80% of the adult population receiving a first dose by the end of June.

On tomorrows reopening, Martin said that the timing was right for restrictions to be eased considering how long people had been under severe lockdown.

“It’s important that people avail of the opportunities that will arise and people will get back to work.”

Other high-profile politicians from around the world have also received vaccinations in the last several weeks and months.

In late March, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine, while US President Joe Biden received his in December 2020.

