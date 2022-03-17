#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 March 2022
Taoiseach to miss Covid commemoration event as isolation rules mean he must remain in the US

Government sources say Micheál Martin will be observing US Covid-19 guidelines from the CDC.

By Christina Finn Thursday 17 Mar 2022, 6:15 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

Political Correspondent Christina Finn reporting from the United States. 

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is set to miss this weekend’s Covid commemoration event due to take place in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin on Sunday, The Journal can confirm.

Government sources say Micheal Martin will be observing US Covid-19 guidelines from the Centre of Disease Control (CDC) which could mean no international travel for the Taoiseach for ten days.

“Those are the rules,” one source said to The Journal.

Martin will be unable to attend this weekend’s national remembrance event as CDC advice sets out that he must isolate for ten days after testing positive for the virus yesterday. 

While no specific dates were given as to precisely when the Taoiseach will return to Ireland, it could be as far off as the 26 or 27 of March under the rules.

This would result in the Taoiseach missing the European Council meeting on March 24 and 25.

US President Joe Biden is due to attend the meeting in Brussels.

Day of remembrance

A day of national remembrance is due to take place on 20 March, with ministers and Government officials all set to attend the event.

The event will still go ahead it is understood despite the Taoiseach’s absence.

The Taoiseach is currently staying in Blair House, a residence which is across the road from the White House.

It is tradition for the Taoiseach of the day to stay there the night before meeting with the US president on St Patrick’s Day. 

The St Patrick’s Day bilateral meeting had to be held virtually due to the Taoiseach testing positive for Covid last night. 

He initially tested negative on an antigen test, after being alerted that a member of his delegation had received a positive result. However, a follow-up PCR test came back positive for the Taoiseach. 

Martin had also received a negative PCR test result on Sunday before travelling to the US.

The announcement of the positive test was made during the ceremony last night in Washington DC where the Taoiseach was due to receive a leadership award.

The Irish ambassador to the US, Dan Mulhall, made the announcement at the gala event, when he had to step in and accept a leadership award on behalf of Martin.

The Taoiseach was already in attendance at the dinner yesterday evening, and seated beside Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before the result of his second Covid test came through

