Israel's actions in 'flagrant breach' of country's trade deal with EU, Varadkar insists

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will today push for the European Union as a whole to call for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza.

The Taoiseach is in Brussels today and tomorrow for a meeting of EU leaders.

Speaking to reporters as he arrived earlier today he said Gaza is central stage for Ireland.

“We want to make sure that we have proper conclusions after this meeting. We weren’t able to have conclusions at the last meeting of the European Council and we’ll be pushing very strongly for the European Union to call for a ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.

“Most European member states have done that, but we haven’t done it as a European Union as a whole and I’m very keen to press that. Certainly in our earlier meetings, President von der Leyen is of the same view and agrees a humanitarian ceasefire is necessary,” he added.

Yesterday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar resigned as leader of Fine Gael and as Taoiseach, meaning this EU summit is likely his last as Taoiseach.

When asked if he will use his final European Council meeting to make a major statement on Gaza, the Taoiseach said:

“It’s not about making major statements and look at me aren’t I very dramatic and righteous. It’s about convincing people to come with you.”

He said that is the “real work” he and Tánaiste Micheál Martin have been doing over the last couple of months and he said this has contributed in some ways towards the EU’s position on Gaza moving further toward Irelands.

He told reporters: “None of us actually come here for drama. I know the need for that in the job you do, that’s actually not what our job is about.

“And I want to get the situation where we are today as the European Union, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire and leading to a peace process and a two-state solution.”

Trade with Israel

On the EU-Israel trade deal, the Taoiseach said it is not about breaking off relations with Israel like some other EU member states seem to think, instead it is about using political leverage to “push them on the right path towards long-term peace and security”.

In recent months, the Taoiseach has backed calls for the trade agreement to be examined on the basis that Israel may be in breach of the human rights clause as a result of its actions in Gaza.

He told reporters today that the EU High Representative of Human Rights is now going to carry out a report as to whether Israel is in breach of the human rights clause.

“To me it’s a flagrant breach of the human rights clause. I can’t see how anyone would think otherwise. However, the European Union works by consensus,” the Taoiseach said.