Taoiseach in Brussels for special European Council meeting on Ukraine and EU budget

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will today take part in a special meeting of the European Council on Ukraine and the EU Budget.

Last night, the Taoiseach attended an informal gathering of EU leaders in Brussels following a memorial service for the late Jacques Delors who spearheaded the euro currency.

In today’s meeting, European leaders will aim to reach agreement on the review of the EU Budget for the next four years.

This is known as the Multiannual Financial Framework, and includes the level of EU funding for Ukraine between now and 2028.

The leaders are also expected to discuss the worsening situation in the Middle East and the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Speaking ahead of the meeting the Taoiseach said that it is vital that an agreement is reached on assistance for Ukraine and the revised EU Budget.

In December, EU leaders agreed to revisit the four year €50b ‘Ukraine Facility’, which is a mix of grants and loans for the country.

“We are approaching the second anniversary of Russia’s invasion, and agreement on this funding would send a strong signal to the people of Ukraine that we are with them for the long haul, and a clear signal to Russia that it can not win,” the Taoiseach said.

Varadkar said if agreement is not reached he is prepared to “consider other solutions”.