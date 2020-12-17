Taoiseach getting ‘immediate’ Covid-19 test after Macron tests positive

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is limiting his contacts and getting an “immediate” Covid-19 test after it has emerged that French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus.

Martin attended the European Council meeting with Macron last Thursday and Friday.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach confirmed that Martin had already undergone a test on his return from Brussels and the result had been negative.

However, he said the Taoiseach would limit his contacts and get another test as a precaution.

It is believed that no other positive tests have emerged from those that attended the EU Council meeting.

Macron will now, in accordance with national regulations in France, “self isolate for seven days”.

The French president is one of several heads of state and government around the world to have contracted Covid-19, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Donald Trump.