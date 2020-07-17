This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 16 °C Friday 17 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach Micheál Martin says EU needs to show it has 'wherewithal' to deal with Covid-19 crisis

The Fianna Fáil leader is in Brussels for a meeting of the European Council today.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Friday 17 Jul 2020, 9:20 AM
25 minutes ago 1,338 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5152781
Image: European Council/Webcast
Image: European Council/Webcast

TAOSIEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that the European Union needs to send a strong message that it is able to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic “tellingly and with impact”.

The heads of the EU’s 27 member states – also known as the European Council – are gathering in Brussels today in the first face-to-face meeting since the Covid-19 pandemic hit Europe in March.

Some European leaders wore masks as they arrived at the European Commission building for talks about the EU’s seven-year financial package, and the Recovery Fund in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking to the media upon his arrival at the Europa building, Martin said:

“I think it’s extremely important the European Union collectively has a very strong message to its citizens, that it has the wherewithal to deal with this unprecedented crisis that has been caused by the global pandemic.

And in particular, in the context of the socio-economic upheaval, that Europe responds tellingly, and with impact.
 And I think that is the fundamental purpose of this summit.

Martin said that he was looking forward to working with his European counterparts, as this is his first European Council meeting as Taoiseach.

Among the issues that will be discussed today are the Multi-annual Financial Framework, and the EU’s Recovery Fund for dealing with the Covid-19 crisis.

Related Read

17.07.20 Taoiseach travels to Brussels for crunch EU summit, but will take 'special measures' upon return

Martin said he would be looking to maintain the “essentials” of the MFF – citing the Common Agricultural Policy, and said that “a fair and balanced agreement” must be reached in relation to the Recovery Fund.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron said upon his arrival that the European Union was facing a “moment of truth”, as leaders gathered for a summit to negotiate a huge post-coronavirus recovery plan.

“We are going through an unprecedented crisis, on the health but also the social level. We need much more solidarity and ambition,” Macron said.

“It’s our European project which is in play here.”

Macron and Germany’s Chancellor Angela Merkel are backing a recovery package made up of a mixture of loans and grants to member states to revive economies shattered by the virus and preventive lockdowns.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

 Netherlands’ Prime Minister Mark Rutte – who is holding out against doling out cash without tough conditions – said:

“Solidarity, yes, from countries that can now free up more in their own budgets to fight the crisis, towards countries that can do less.”

- with reporting from AFP

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie