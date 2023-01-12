Taoiseach and Tánaiste due to travel to Northern Ireland for NI Protocol meetings

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will today travel to Northern Ireland to meet with political leaders as part of efforts to restore power sharing at Stormont.

Varadkar is set to speak with representatives from all the main political parties in Northern Ireland, with Tánaiste Micheál Martin also due to meet with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in Hillsborough.

It comes a day after Sinn Féin and the SDLP pulled out of all-party talks with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and Heaton-Harris, after Mary Lou McDonald was prevented from taking part.

The Sinn Féin leader labelled her exclusion from the talks as “absolutely bizarre and unprecedented” and said that the UK Government needed to recognise the “democratic mandate” that her party had.

Varadkar is set to meet with the Sinn Féin leader later today.

The visit by both Varadkar and Martin comes after what has been described as a ‘breakthrough’ between the UK and the EU, with an agreement being reached between the two parties on a contentious data sharing issue.

Varadkar said that it was a positive step following a year of little to no progress.

“I think it does open the door to further agreement on how we can make the protocol more workable and more acceptable,” he added.

Varadkar is expected to outline the Government’s priority of resolving issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol to ensure the restoration of both the Assembly and the Executive.

Alongside meetings with political leaders, the Taoiseach is due to meet with Northern Ireland’s Brexit Business Working Group, while the Tánaiste will visit the Secretariat of the North-South Ministerial Council alongside victims and survivors of Troubles-related violence.