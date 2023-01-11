SDLP to propose rule change to allow Stormont to elect Speaker after months-long delay

THE SDLP INTENDS to propose a change to the process of appointing a Speaker in Stormont in a bid to move the assembly beyond the stall that has prevented it from fully functioning for more than half a year.

Elections held in Northern Ireland in May returned a strong result for Sinn Féin ahead of the Democratic Unionist Party, which until then had held the first minister position for well over a decade.

The DUP has since refused to allow the appointment of a Speaker in protest over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the post-Brexit arrangements for trade between Britain and the island of Ireland.

The SDLP is propose changes to the process for the appointment of a Speaker to try to allow the position-holder to be approved by a two-thirds majority instead of the current one-party veto.

The party suggested that the change would still require nationalist and unionist support for a candidate and would prevent one party from “abusing Stormont rules to maintain the suspension of the institutions”.

Advertisement

SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole said that parties need to “get back to work” and that the change would allow challenges to be addressed.

In a statement, O’Toole said that “progress in the negotiations between the European Commission and the British Government on the operation of the Northern Ireland Protocol this week are clearly welcome and should provide a basis for political generosity from all parties in Northern Ireland”.

“Unfortunately, it appears highly likely that the DUP will continue to prioritise its cynical party-political wrecking strategy which has left people here without a functioning Assembly or Executive since last year – at least for the foreseeable future,” he said.

“That approach simply isn’t good enough when thousands of people can’t get a hospital appointment, when families across our communities are struggling to keep the heating on and they need help from their elected representatives.”

The MLA said that the proposed change would “end the one-party veto that has frustrated the mandates of every other MLA and frustrated the democratic wishes of the people of Northern Ireland”.

“A Speaker should instead be chosen by a two-thirds majority of MLAs which would require support from nationalists, unionists and others. This can be achieved quickly with agreement for the UK government to legislate at pace.

“Politicians cannot stand by while our health service collapses, while public sector workers endure pay regression and while inflation hurts hard working homes across our communities. We have a moral obligation and a political mandate to address these challenges.”