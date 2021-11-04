#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Thursday 4 November 2021
Advertisement

Taoiseach says there's an 'obsession' about the national herd in climate debate

“There’s a much broader range of issues that we have to do in addition to agriculture,” the Taoiseach said at the launch of the Climate Action Plan.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 4 Nov 2021, 6:40 PM
35 minutes ago 1,060 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5592320
Image: Shutterstock/Fabiano's_Photo
Image: Shutterstock/Fabiano's_Photo

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN has said that there is an “obsession” with the national herd when compared to the broader climate change debate.

At today’s launch of the Government’s much-awaited Climate Action Plan, the Taoiseach was asked about what measures would be in place to stabilise the national herd, as the Government had said it would do.

“I just think this obsession with the herd – in the context of the overall debate about climate changs – it’s incredible the degree to which people are looking at climate change through this prism.

“I genuinely have to put that on the table here,” he said.

“There’s a much broader range of issues that we have to do in addition to agriculture.”

He said that a  reduction of emissions was needed across all sectors, and in agriculture it would need to be reduced “whilst maintaining food production”. He added that there are a number of variants, including methane reduction, nitric oxides, carbon dioxide.

The Climate Action Plan sets out a 22-30% target reduction in carbon emissions for the agriculture sector by 2030.

This is an plan that has been arrived at between the Minister for Climate [Eamon Ryan] and [Minister for Agriculture Charlie] McConalogue, and we’re going to work with farmers to achieve these objectives from the ground up, and also engage in research and utilisation of technologies to make our food production system more efficient.

He said that Ireland’s farming industries was already “one of the more efficient if not one of the most efficient food production systems in Europe and across the globe”.

Related Reads

04.11.21 Agriculture, Building, Transport: Here's how sectors are expected to cut emissions by 2030
04.11.21 The Government's long-awaited Climate Action Plan is out - here's what's in it

But he said that the future of the sector needed to be made sustainable for young farmers and for consumers who are demanding more climate friendly products.

We need greater productivity, we need greater efficiency in terms of how we produce food.

“The consumer will demand food products that have a low carbon footprint. The consumer is holding governments, companies and systems to account in terms of behaviour in respect of climate change,” Martin said.

Earlier this week, more than 80 countries signed an EU-US pledge to slash methane emissions by 30% by the end of the decade.

Cutting the powerful greenhouse gas by a third from 2020 levels will “immediately slow down climate change”, European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen told the COP26 climate conference.

The Taoiseach and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar have told the Dáil that the government wants a “stabilisation” of the number of cattle in Ireland, rather than a reduction. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Varadkar said there was no question of a “cull” of cattle:

Some farmers may increase the number of animals they keep, others may decrease them because they decide to diversify into other areas.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue also suggested this week that cattle could be slaughtered earlier in their lifespan to help achieve a reduction in methane emissions. 

McConalogue said this would have a “significant impact” on reducing emissions “without necessarily reducing the herd”.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie