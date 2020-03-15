Taoiseach may seek special powers to close pubs and nightclubs over Covid-19

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has indicated that he may seek to introduce new powers to prevent people from gathering in pubs and nightclubs as the Covid-19 outbreak continues.

The Chief Medical officer at the Department of Health warned the public to adhere to social distancing guidelines last night, after images on social media showed members of the public going to pubs and restaurants.

Dr Tony Holohan called on people to reduce their social activities - including in pubs and restaurants. Large crowds risk spreading the novel coronavirus further.

His comments came as it emerged that a second person has died as a result of Covid-19 in Ireland, while yesterday saw the highest daily jump in the number of confirmed cases here, bringing the total number to 129.

In a series of tweets this morning, the Taoiseach criticised those who gathered in pubs and nightclubs last night, saying that these did not adhere to guidelines he set out when announcing the closure of schools and colleges on Thursday.

“No indoor mass gatherings of more than 100 people applies to pubs & clubs,” Varadkar said, pointing to a recommendation he made for people to avoid indoor gatherings of more than 100 people.

“Have asked [the National Public Health Emergency Team] for further expert guidance on this. May seek enforcement powers from Dáil/Seanad.”

He also called on those who had been in pubs and nightclubs this weekend to avoid contact with older people, as doing so could make them “very sick”.

People who have been out this weekend should avoid physical contact with seniors or people with chronic diseases. You could make them very very sick. — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 15, 2020 Source: Leo Varadkar /Twitter

His comments follow those of Health Minister Simon Harris last night, which were also critical of those attending a packed pub in what appeared to be Dublin city centre.

A number of pubs across the country did announce they would close their doors yesterday, as the country gets to grips with the rising number of confirmed cases here.

Other parts of the world have already taken more extreme measures to combat the virus, with Spain announcing a state of emergency yesterday evening and France closing bars and restaurants from midnight last night.