Taoiseach to meet with Arab and Islamic reps to discuss the Israel-Gaza conflict

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will today meet with representatives from Arab and Islamic States to discuss the conflict in the Middle East.

Varadkar will meet jointly with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and a group of Arab Ambassadors to Ireland to emphasise Ireland’s position and to gain further views on the regional situation.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation is the second largest inter-governmental organisation in the world after the UN, comprising 57 States in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, Southeast Asia, South America, and Europe.

It’s also understood that Varadkar will thank the Ambassadors for their countries’ support in helping Irish citizens leave Gaza and will ask for their Governments’ continued assistance in helping to secure the release of Emily Hand.

Nine-year-old Emily was initially thought to be dead in the aftermath of the attack on Israeli citizens on 7 October, but more recent information indicates that she is now feared kidnapped in Gaza and being held hostage by Hamas.

Speaking ahead of today’s meeting, Varadkar said: “I’m looking forward to this opportunity to speak directly with representatives from the region and also from throughout the Islamic world. The situation in Gaza is deteriorating rapidly.”

He added: “The Government’s position is that there should be a humanitarian ceasefire to be observed by all sides to allow aid to get into Gaza, allow hostages to be released, and further EU citizens to leave if they so wish.

“I will also raise the case of Emily Hand who we believe remains a hostage in Gaza.”

Ireland last month a Jordanian-sponsored UN General Assembly Resolution which called for an “immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce” between Israeli forces and Hamas militants in Gaza.

The US and Israel were among 14 nations to oppose the resolution on 27 October, which is non-binding.

The UK, Australia, Germany, India, and Canada were among 45 nations to abstain from the vote.