Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow morning following Ukrainian President invite

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is to travel to Ukraine tomorrow.

Martin’s visit to Kyiv follows an invite from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a recent telephone call.

The leaders are expected to discuss Zelenskyy’s Government’s hopes to become a full member of the European Union.

It is understood that Martin and his team travelled to the region earlier today and will cross into Ukraine tomorrow morning. It will be the first official visit of an Irish Taoiseach to the country.

Sources have said that a security team from An Garda Síochána has been despatched to the area and will accompany the Taoiseach.

It will be the second high level visit of the Irish Government with a previous visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney visiting the Kyiv and Bucha in April.

At the start of June Martin told the European Parliament that Ireland “strongly supports” Ukraine’s application to join the bloc.

Addressing the parliament in Strasbourg he said membership of the union has been “transformative” for Ireland, describing it as “an historic enabler of sustained progress”.

Martin said he is “humbled and inspired” by the courage of the people of Ukraine and said he hopes that the European Council sends them a “clear and positive” message when it meets this month.

He said the prospect of membership can be a powerful driver of reform and membership itself is the most powerful tool to ensure peace and security in Europe.

A statement has been requested from a spokesperson for the Taoiseach.