#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Advertisement

Taoiseach to visit Kyiv tomorrow morning following Ukrainian President invite

Micheál Martin’s visit to Kyiv follows an invite from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

By Niall O'Connor Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 4:42 PM
17 minutes ago 1,042 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5808483
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN is to travel to Ukraine tomorrow. 

Martin’s visit to Kyiv follows an invite from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a recent telephone call. 

The leaders are expected to discuss Zelenskyy’s Government’s hopes to become a full member of the European Union.

It is understood that Martin and his team travelled to the region earlier today and will cross into Ukraine tomorrow morning. It will be the first official visit of an Irish Taoiseach to the country. 

Sources have said that a security team from An Garda Síochána has been despatched to the area and will accompany the Taoiseach. 

It will be the second high level visit of the Irish Government with a previous visit by Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence Simon Coveney visiting the Kyiv and Bucha in April. 

At the start of June Martin told the European Parliament that Ireland “strongly supports” Ukraine’s application to join the bloc.

Addressing the parliament in Strasbourg he said membership of the union has been “transformative” for Ireland, describing it as “an historic enabler of sustained progress”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Martin said he is “humbled and inspired” by the courage of the people of Ukraine and said he hopes that the European Council sends them a “clear and positive” message when it meets this month.

He said the prospect of membership can be a powerful driver of reform and membership itself is the most powerful tool to ensure peace and security in Europe.

A statement has been requested from a spokesperson for the Taoiseach.

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie