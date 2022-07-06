Taoiseach arrives in Kyiv on visit to meet Ukrainian authorities after Zelenskyy invite

THE TAOISEACH ARRIVED in Kyiv this morning on a visit to discuss how Ireland and the EU can support Ukraine.

Micheál Martin has travelled to the Ukrainian capital to meet authorities and witness sites that have been devastated by the Russian army after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy extended an invitation during a recent phone call.

He is expected to communicate Irish people’s solidarity with Ukraine and express Ireland’s support for continuing sanctions against Vladimir Putin’s regime and Ukraine’s path to becoming an EU member.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Taoiseach said that the “people of Ireland stand with Ukraine and its people in the face of Russia’s immoral and unprovoked war of terror”.

“The bombardment and attacks on civilians are nothing short of war crimes, and I will use my visit to express Ireland’s support for moves to hold those behind these attacks fully accountable,” he said.

“The spirit and resolve of the Ukrainian people has inspired us all, and Ireland will provide every support for Ukraine’s path to full EU membership, and continue to welcome and support civilians fleeing this war.”

In June, the EU officially granted Ukraine candidate status to become a member state, opening the way for it to begin the complex process of fulfilling the union’s criteria to join the bloc.

The EU Council, which is comprised of the heads of state and government of the 27 member countries – including Taoiseach Micheál Martin – met in Brussels to discuss the enlargement of the union after applications from Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

Ukraine and Moldova were approved for formal candidacy, with Georgia was offered a ‘European perspective’ while working on priorities set out by the European Commission.

The Taoiseach described the Council meeting as “significant” and “historic”.

“We in Ireland know what the European Union means, being a member of the European Union. It’s the 50th anniversary of Ireland’s decision to join the European Union, probably the single most transformative decision and event that happened in modern Irish history,” he said.

“I always cannot comprehend how we could ever refuse accession to other member states, because we know that membership itself can be transformative and can spur on reforms, can spur on economic development.”