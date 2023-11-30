Tathony House served fresh eviction notices after landlord withdraws appeal against RTB ruling

THE LANDLORD OF Tathony House has issued fresh eviction notices to tenants after he withdrew an appeal against a ruling that his previous attempts to evict were invalid.

Ronan McDonnell, the building’s owner, in October 2022 set out to evict nearly 100 tenants so he could sell the property. The residents brought a case to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB), which ruled that the landlord could not legally proceed.

It was argued that McDonnell’s decision violated the Tyrrelstown Amendment to the Residential Tenancies Act of 2016, which prevents property owners from evicting 10 or more units of their property, unless they would be caused “undue hardship” financially by allowing the tenants to stay.

McDonnell fought the ruling however, three days before the tribunal was to take place, he withdrew the appeal.

Of the 34 households originally asked to leave, 29 have left, some moving outside Dublin for more affordable housing.

Advertisement

The five households remaining have had their notice periods restarted.

James O’Toole, who has helped lead the campaign against the evictions, has been living in Tathony House with his partner Cllr Madeleine Johansson for 14 years. They have been given eight months notice to find somewhere else to live.

Average rents in new tenancies increased nationally by 11.6% in the last year, the highest annual increase since the RTB series began in 2007.

“Rather than the situation improving since we were first served our notices, the situation has deteriorated,” O’Toole said.

“If there was somewhere to go, maybe tenants wouldn’t feel like they have their backs up against the wall.”

It is understood that Dublin City Council contacted McDonnell to discuss selling to an Approved Housing Body like the Iveagh Trust and keeping the tenants in situ. The tenants say he has not engaged.

“It’s all about money for these people,” O’Toole continued.

Read Next Related Reads Tathony House landlord withdraws appeal against RTB mass eviction ruling Opinion: 'On the front lines of the housing crisis and we get gaslighting from the Taoiseach' 'We have no intention of leaving': Tathony House tenants facing eviction hold another rally

“We need real tenants rights in Ireland so that tenants don’t face emergency accommodation and homelessness.”

People Before Profit Councillor Johansson is encouraging the other 15,000 households nationwide who have been issued notices to “fight like we have done”.

“In 14 other European countries eviction on grounds of sale would be illegal. The eviction ban just temporarily brought us in line with those countries where landlords sell with tenants in situ,” the group said in a statement.

The remaining tenants of Tathony House now plan to construct another case for the RTB, which will argue that while the landlord is evicting less than ten households, it is still unlawful to do so as the result would be the same as before.

McDonnell did not respond to a request for comment from The Journal.