Taxi app FreeNow appears to revoke vouchers worth up to €200 for multiple customers

CUSTOMERS OF TAXI app FreeNow have today taken to social media to highlight an issue that has resulted in discount codes being revoked from app users.

This morning, a message on the app invited users to partake in a riddle with upwards of €200 in discount vouchers being available to those who solved it.

The €20 vouchers, valid until 31 January 2024, were lodged into customer’s accounts but were later removed.

One FreeNow user told The Journal: “I decided to use it straight away as I was leaving the city centre but when I applied it, it didn’t work.”

Some app users, such as the CEO of SpunOut Ian Power, had amassed €200 worth of vouchers which he said have since been removed.

I think @FreeNow_IE are having a ‘mare this morning. Ran a Friday competition to solve riddles. First 100 get 10 x €20 vouchers valid to 31/01/24. I got in there pretty quickly. Had the vouchers applied. But like others, they’ve been removed. Not ideal. pic.twitter.com/eGMOCeb0yE — Ian Power (@powerian) December 1, 2023

FreeNow has been approached for comment by The Journal.