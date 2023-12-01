Advertisement

Friday 1 December 2023
FreeNow Riddle

Taxi app FreeNow appears to revoke vouchers worth up to €200 for multiple customers

App users were this morning invited to take part in a riddle which rewarded customers with discount vouchers.
19 minutes ago

CUSTOMERS OF TAXI app FreeNow have today taken to social media to highlight an issue that has resulted in discount codes being revoked from app users.

This morning, a message on the app invited users to partake in a riddle with upwards of €200 in discount vouchers being available to those who solved it.

The €20 vouchers, valid until 31 January 2024, were lodged into customer’s accounts but were later removed.

One FreeNow user told The Journal: “I decided to use it straight away as I was leaving the city centre but when I applied it, it didn’t work.”

Some app users, such as the CEO of SpunOut Ian Power, had amassed €200 worth of vouchers which he said have since been removed.

FreeNow has been approached for comment by The Journal.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
