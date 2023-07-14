Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and falsely imprisoning taxi driver in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTGATING the alleged assault and false imprisonment of a taxi driver following an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning on Fitzgibbon Street in Dublin.

The incident occurred at approximately 2am, when the passenger in the taxi allegedly assaulted the driver, Gardaí said. The assailant was arrested at the scene and is in Garda custody.

Advertisement

“It’s understood one man aged in his mid 50s was held against his will and assaulted by a man aged in his early 30s after he got into a taxi which had travelled from West Dublin into the city centre,” Gardaí said in a statement.

The statement explained that, after being threatened and assaulted, the taxi driver “managed to alert Gardaí on patrol on Fitzgibbon Street and the passenger was arrested”.

“The man, aged in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to a city centre Garda station.”

“He remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the statement read, adding that investigations are ongoing.