Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Friday 14 July 2023 Dublin: 16°C
Alamy Stock Photo File Photo
# false imprisonment
Man arrested after allegedly assaulting and falsely imprisoning taxi driver in Dublin
The incident occurred at approximately 2am, when the passenger in the taxi allegedly assaulted the driver, Gardaí said.
6.1k
7
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTGATING the alleged assault and false imprisonment of a taxi driver following an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning on Fitzgibbon Street in Dublin. 

The incident occurred at approximately 2am, when the passenger in the taxi allegedly assaulted the driver, Gardaí said. The assailant was arrested at the scene and is in Garda custody.

“It’s understood one man aged in his mid 50s was held against his will and assaulted by a man aged in his early 30s after he got into a taxi which had travelled from West Dublin into the city centre,” Gardaí said in a statement.

The statement explained that, after being threatened and assaulted, the taxi driver “managed to alert Gardaí on patrol on Fitzgibbon Street and the passenger was arrested”.

“The man, aged in his early 30s was arrested at the scene and taken to a city centre Garda station.”

“He remains detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984,” the statement read, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
7
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     