Wednesday 5 July 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Swift performing in Florida earlier this year
# Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift adds third Aviva Stadium show in June 2024
The Shake it Off singer announced the new dates on her long-awaited tour on Twitter earlier today.
47 minutes ago

TAYLOR SWIFT HAS added a third night to her run of shows set to take place in the Aviva Stadium in June next year. The freshly announced concert will take place on Sunday 30 June. 

This will be in addition to the US pop star’s two gigs that had already been scheduled for 28 and 29 June as part of her Eras Tour. 

Tickets are due to officially go on sale for Irish fans on Thursday 20 July, which has been changed from 13 July.  

The tour has been highly anticipated by Swift’s famously devout fanbase but the announcement of the Dublin dates has come with its share of controversy as many fans complained of hotel bookings being cancelled over the weekend. 

The Eras tour is the first time Swift has played concerts since 2018. Her Lover Fest tour, to promote her 2019 album Lover, was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tour is a homage to Swift’s entire musical career, from her early days as a teenage country artist to her more recent work.

Author
David MacRedmond
davidmacredmond@thejournal.ie
