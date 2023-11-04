The Explainer: How has Taylor Swift become (arguably) the world’s biggest music star?

IT WAS A busy October for Taylor Swift.

She released another re-recorded album, debuted her Eras concert film, and was declared a billionaire.

The 33-year-old has taken the music world by storm over the last 15 years or so, going from a teenage country music singer to the most-streamed music artist in the world.

But what is behind her fame? How has she generated such intense interest in her music and cultivated a following of die-hard fans?

We’re joined on this week’s episode by Louise Bruton, a journalist specialising in the arts, pop culture and disability rights, to look at who exactly Taylor Swift is, why she is releasing new versions of her old albums, and how she has become one of the most powerful forces in music today.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.