Tayto Park founder Ray Coyle has died aged 70

THE FOUNDER OF Tayto Park Ray Coyle has died aged 70.

A spokesperson for Tayto Park confirmed that Mr Coyle passed away peacefully yesterday, surrounded by his family.

The businessman, from Tara Co Meath, started his career as a potato farmer and is best known for founding Largo Foods in 1982.

The company grew to include a range of leading crisp brands including Tayto, Hunky Dory, Perri and King.

Coyle later opened the Tayto Park theme park and zoo in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

The park, which opened in 2010, has had over five million visitors since it was established.

Ray is survived by his wife Rosamond, son Charles and daughter Natalya, who has represented Ireland in three Olympic games.

Coyle first sold a stake in Largo Foods to German firm Intersnack in 2007 and then sold his remaining stake in 2015. He stepped down as chairman of the company in late 2016.

Largo Foods changed its name to Tayto Snacks in 2019.

Tayto Park announced in February that it will be renamed in early 2023, as the title sponsorship from the crisp company is set to end.

Announcing the end of the sponsorship, Coyle said: “We have decided that in order to expand and meet our ambitious targets for the park, now is the opportune time to rename the park to better reflect the exciting rides, attractions and zoo that are coming over the next few years.”