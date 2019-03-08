This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 8 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Four residents put brakes on Tayto Park plans for €14 million rollercoaster

The appeal now threatens the Tayto Park timeline to have the roller-coaster constructed and open to visitors by 2021.

By Gordon Deegan Friday 8 Mar 2019, 8:40 PM
1 hour ago 9,814 Views 29 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4531859
Mr Tayto (he's on the left there)
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland
Mr Tayto (he's on the left there)
Mr Tayto (he's on the left there)
Image: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland

FOUR RESIDENTS LIVING close to Tayto Park have put the brakes on plans for a new ‘iconic’ €14 million steel ride roller coaster ride at Ireland’s largest theme park.

This follows the residents, Donal Greene and Clare Smith along with Suzanne Galwey and Jeremy Butcher, lodging a joint appeal to An Bord Pleanála against the decision by Meath County Council to give the project the go-ahead last month.

The appeal now threatens the Tayto Park timeline to have the rollercoaster constructed and open to visitors by 2021 and puts a question mark over the project.

The planned ‘Coaster 2021’ will involve two separate coasters and a 189-page Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) lodged with the planning application outlined the stark need for ‘Coaster 2021’ for the future of Tayto Park.

The document states that if the Tayto Park operators do not add a major attraction at this time “the longer term viability of the park would be brought into question”.

The planning documents state that ‘Coaster 2021’ will help projected visitor numbers to Tayto Park - owned by businessmen, Ray Coyle - increase by 15% from 630,000 in 2019 to 725,000 in 2023.

However, in their objection against the plan, Ms Galwey and Mr Butcher -who live 200m from the Tayto Park entrance – have stated that they feel that “this development is entirely inappropriate from the perspectives of traffic, noise and overall disruption”.

They stated that they support the presence of Tayto Park in their community, but state that the development is of inappropriate scale for the rural area.

The two state that they currently experience noticeable noise pollution from the park from the existing Cú Chulainn rollercoaster from ratcheting sounds, riders’ screams and the roaring of the cars and the train whenever the park is open.

They state: “We have tolerated this erosion of our quiet enjoyment of our traditional rural domestic environment in a spirit of supporting local enterprise.”

In their own objection, Clare Smith and Donal Greene state that they live 700 metres from the entrance.

They state that they have lived in the area since 2013 and “our family has been based in this area since the 1970s”.

We feel that the proposed new development will have a serious negative long term impact on our peaceful enjoyment, and critically the long term value of our home. We currently experience noticeable noise pollution from the park and the existing roller-coaster and the train whenever the park is open.

The objectors said that the new rollercoaster “will present a further escalation in the impact to our lives. We chose to live in this area with the expectation of a quiet environment to raise our small children”.

They also stated that new roller-coaster “would be directly visible from our back garden and the bedrooms at the rear of our home”.

Tayto Park declined to comment on the appeal and a decision is due on the appeal in early July.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (29)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Deeply suspicious': Sam Smyth and Eamon Dunphy wrote concerned letter to Jackson accuser in 1988
    133,438  145
    2
    		Community outraged after fast food restaurant gets planning permission 300m from school
    88,194  102
    3
    		Police-killings comments: Karen Bradley says she didn't believe what she said
    78,458  175
    Fora
    1
    		Enterprise Ireland wants to bring 'clarity' for startups navigating hundreds of State supports
    61  0
    2
    		Three ways innovators can address gender bias in artificial intelligence
    53  0
    The42
    1
    		Seven changes for Ireland as O'Brien misses out on matchday 23
    33,169  124
    2
    		Joe's trust in JVDF, interesting bench calls and more selection talking points
    19,226  28
    3
    		Man United fan stabbed in Paris taxi after Champions League win
    18,365  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		A couple on First Dates seemed absolutely destined for each other, but things didn't quite work out
    12,526  0
    2
    		Naomi Campbell isn't having a bar of those Liam Payne rumours anymore ...it's The Dredge
    5,892  0
    3
    		Beauty Q: What do you call the thing you use to tie up your hair?
    4,095  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of murdering 90-year-old farmer Paddy Lyons
    Man found guilty of abusing his daughter has conviction quashed over his barrister’s error in closing speech
    Sixth person arrested in relation to Strokestown eviction incident
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Poll: Should Karen Bradley resign as Northern Ireland Secretary?
    Families of Ballymurphy massacre victims refuse to meet Karen Bradley
    Police-killings comments: Karen Bradley says she didn't believe what she said
    GARDAí
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested and €360,000 worth of cannabis herb seized after van searched in Dublin
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over theft of 800-year-old mummy head from crypt of Dublin Church
    DUBLIN
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    Cheers to IWD! 10 Dublin bars offering great drinks deals to mark the occasion
    'A completely new scam': Warning over scam that allows online bank accounts to be accessed remotely
    Primark to move 220 UK staff to Dublin - but not because of Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie