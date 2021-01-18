#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 18 January 2021
Appeal for information on missing Northern Irish teenager who is believed to be in Co Clare

Teagan Ward was last seen on Friday, 15 January in the Ballymena area of Co Antrim.

By Hayley Halpin Monday 18 Jan 2021, 6:09 PM
Teagan Ward
POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have appealed to the public for information regarding a missing 16-year-old girl who is believed could be in Co Clare. 

Teagan Ward was last seen at approximately 2.15pm on Friday, 15 January in the Ballymena area of Co Antrim. 

She is described as being approximately 5’2″, of slim to average build, with light, waist length brown hair with blonde highlights. 

When last seen, she was wearing a dark grey Gym King tracksuit consisting of a crop jumper and jogging bottoms. 

It is believed she may be in Ennis, Co Clare. 

Police and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare. 

PSNI Sergeant Michelle Adams has appealed to Teagan or anyone who knows of her whereabouts to contact police at Ballymena on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 871 15/01/21. 

