Teenager arrested in connection with death of delivery cyclist

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in connection with the death of Thiago Cortes.

The Deliveroo cyclist was killed following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on 31 August in the North Wall Quay area of the city.

Cortes (28) was taken by ambulance from the scene in a serious condition but passed away from his injuries at the Mater Hospital on 2 September

Investigating gardaí arrested the teenage suspect earlier today in relation to the fatal collision.

He is currently detained in Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing.