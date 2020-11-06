#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 November 2020
Teenager arrested in connection with death of delivery cyclist

Thiago Cortes was killed following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on 31 August.

By Adam Daly Friday 6 Nov 2020, 2:04 PM
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

A TEENAGER HAS been arrested in connection with the death of Thiago Cortes. 

The Deliveroo cyclist was killed following a hit-and-run incident in Dublin on 31 August in the North Wall Quay area of the city. 

Cortes (28) was taken by ambulance from the scene in a serious condition but passed away from his injuries at the Mater Hospital on 2 September

Investigating gardaí arrested the teenage suspect earlier today in relation to the fatal collision. 

He is currently detained in Store Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A garda spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing. 

