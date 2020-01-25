This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Teenager appears in court charged with killing of student Cameron Blair in Cork

The teenage boy was charged yesterday evening with the killing of 20-year-old Cameron Blair.

By Olivia Kelleher Saturday 25 Jan 2020, 7:24 AM
Cameron Blair.
Image: Bandon Rugby via Facebook
Cameron Blair.
Cameron Blair.
Image: Bandon Rugby via Facebook

A TEENAGE BOY has appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court charged with the murder of a 20-year-old college student who was stabbed in the neck at a house party in the city earlier this month. 

The youth, who can’t be named for legal reasons, appeared in court shortly after 9pm yesterday where he was charged with the murder of Cameron Blair at Bandon Road in Cork city on 16 January. 

The court heard evidence of arrest charge and caution. 

Detective Garda Rory O’Connell  said the youth made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution at Togher Garda Station in the city at 8.15pm yesterday.

The youth, who is in his late teens,  did not speak during the brief hearing. He was wearing a black puffa jacket and pants. 

Judge Olann Kelleher granted free legal aid in the name of Eddie Burke solicitors. Free legal aid was granted because the youth does not work. 

Burke asked that his client receive any medical attention that is required while in detention. 

As the charge is murder an application for bail will made at a later date in the High Court. 

Judge Kelleher remanded the juvenile in custody to Oberstown detention centre until his next court appearance at Cork Children’s Court in Washington Street in the city on 31 January.

Members of the youth’s family were present in court for the short hearing. 

Meanwhile, Cameron Blair will be laid to rest tomorrow. 

Bandon Rugby Club and Athletics Club are due to form a guard of honour at the funeral of Cameron,  a second year chemical engineering student, in St Peter’s Church in the West Cork town tomorrow.

Cameron was a former pupil of Bandon Grammar and Hamilton High School in the town. He was a native of Ballinascarthy and was well known in athletic and rugby circles. 

He was studying at Cork Institute of Technology (CIT) at the time of his death.  

Cameron will be laid to rest at Kilbeg Cemetery after 2pm mass tomorrow . He is survived by his parents Noel and Kathy, and his brother Alan.

 CIT has been hit by two tragedies in recent days.  A memorial will be held next Monday for a MSC in Artificial Intelligence student who died in a car crash in his native India last week alongside his wife, two young children and mother-in-law. 

 Muthamil Selvan Palanivel (35) was involved in a fatal car crash in Ulundurpet. The accident also claimed the life of his wife Nisha, his children Siddarth (7) and one year old Vaishnavi and his mother in law Mallika.

CIT Students’ Union President Aaron Buckley says there is counselling available to anyone who is affected by these “unthinkable tragedies.”

Comments have been closed for legal purposes. 

