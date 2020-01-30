This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 30 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boy (15) who had loaded semi-automatic pistol under his bed placed on probation bond

The gun, which had 11 rounds of ammunition in the magazine, was found in a school bag under a set of bunk beds.

By Sonya McClean Thursday 30 Jan 2020, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 6,665 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4985239
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/sirtravelalot
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/sirtravelalot

A 15-YEAR-OLD boy who had a loaded semi-automatic pistol under his bed after an older man asked him to keep it for a few days has been placed on a 12-month probation bond.

The now 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to possession of the weapon at his family home on 3 December 2018.

He has no previous convictions and has not come to garda attention since, the court heard.

Garda Des McNally told Dara Hayes BL, prosecuting, that when gardaí arrived at the teenager’s home to search it following a tip-off, he told them there was something he wanted to show them.

The gun, which had 11 rounds of ammunition in the magazine, was found in a school bag under a set of bunk beds. Gardaí disarmed the weapon after the teenager warned them it was loaded, the court was told.

The boy told gardaí in a subsequent interview that he had travelled into Dublin city with an older man a few days earlier and the man collected the bag from a house. They got a taxi back from the city and the man told the teenager to keep the bag.

McNally said the teenager claimed the man said he would collect the bag the following day but when he failed to show up, the boy called around to his house with the bag in an attempt to get rid of it.

The man refused to take it and again told the boy he would call around and collect it but he never did. The boy told gardaí he was in fear and refused to disclose the name of this older man.

McNally said the teenager initially didn’t know what was in the bag, but when the man didn’t collect it he looked into it and realised it was a gun.

‘Made efforts to get gun out of house’

McNally agreed with Fiona Murphy SC, defending, that her client appeared relieved to hand the gun over to the gardaí and confirmed that he believed that the teenager had “made efforts” to get it out of his home.

He said he didn’t think the boy was going to use the gun himself and accepted he was put under pressure to take the bag.

The garda said the teenager would have been concerned about what would happen to him if he was suspected of speaking to gardaí.

Judge Melanie Greally said it was not clear how the teenager got himself into the company of this older man but said “it is clear that he was an unwilling participant and was actively trying to get the gun out of his home”.

She said it was a serious weapon but the boy’s level of culpability was not high.

A probation report concluded that the boy is at a low risk of re-offending but said it would assist the teenager to be placed under probation supervision to help him with certain risk factors including the absence of a strong male role model in his life and the fact that he is not in full-time education.

Judge Greally placed the teenager under a 12-month probation bond and ordered that he attend all appointments and follow all the directions of his probation officer.

“If you behave yourself and do everything asked of you it is unlikely that you will go to prison,” the judge advised the boy before adjourning the case to 22 January 2021.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie