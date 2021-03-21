Gardaí seek assistance tracing teenage boy missing from Dublin 7

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s assistance in tracing a teenager who has been missing since St Patrick’s Day.

Colin Daly, 17, is missing from Dublin 7 and has not been seen since 17 March.

He is described as 5’8” with a slight build, short blond hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shorts and yellow/white runners.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station on 01 666 8200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.