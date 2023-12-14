Teenage boy shot dead by Israeli soldiers at West Bank hospital

AN UNARMED TEENAGE boy has been shot and killed by Israeli forces on the grounds of a hospital in the occupied Palestinian West Bank city of Jenin, MSF doctors have said.

The killing took place in the Khalil Suleiman hospital compound, according to the medical NGO.

“Efforts to save his life from Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Ministry of Health doctors were in vain,” the NGO said.

MSF staff said they also witnessed the stripping and detention of paramedics after Israeli soldiers pulled them from ambulances carrying patients.

“This morning, Israeli forces stopped ambulances taking discharged patients home outside Khalil Suleiman hospital. Paramedics and ambulance drivers were ordered out of the ambulances, stripped and made to kneel in the street. The patients were left in the ambulances,” an MSF spokesperson said.

“All of this happened in full view of the MSF team. Since 7 October, we have seen Israeli forces fire live bullets at the hospital, tear gas the hospital, block ambulances, humiliate and harass medical staff, and now – shoot and kill someone in the hospital compound.

“Hospitals are supposed to be safe spaces. Hospitals must be respected. These attacks must stop.”

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, and in recent months troops have repeatedly carried out deadly raids on Jenin, with the casualties including militants and children.

Violence from Israeli settlers and Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in the occupied West Bank has ramped up significantly since the Hamas attack of 7 October.

In that time, at least 286 people, including at least 65 children, have been killed by settlers or IDF forces in the occupied territory, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

An increasing number of Palestinians in the West Bank have been forced from their homes to make way for settlements that are illegal under international law.

The IDF have been waging a military operation in the Jenin refugee camp for the last three days, which was also the site of a major IDF assault in July.

Yesterday, an Israeli assault in Jenin left seven Palestinians dead.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said its medics treated multiple others wounded in the military raid on Jenin, including a 27-year-old woman shot in the chest in the city’s refugee camp.

A sick 13-year-old boy also died after Israeli forces prevented him from reaching hospital.

The Israeli military said forces “confiscated approximately 30 weapons, ammunition, military equipment and weapon parts”, without commenting on those killed.

In a separate incident, an AFP journalist witnessed a Palestinian medic urge Israeli soldiers to let an ambulance crew evacuate a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

“Recently, we can’t evacuate any wounded without an ID number, ID copy, or ID card,” paramedic Khalid al-Ahmad told journalists.

With reporting from AFP