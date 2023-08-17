Advertisement

Thursday 17 August 2023
# Limerick
Teenage girl dies after being struck by a car in Limerick city
The fatal collision occurred last night at around 11.40pm in the Bank Place area of Limerick city.
4.3k
0
45 minutes ago

A TEENAGE GIRL has died after being struck by a vehicle in Limerick city last night.

The fatal collision occurred last night at around 11.40pm in the Bank Place area of Limerick city.

The girl was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries but has since passed.

The road at Bank Place is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Forensic Collision Investigators will conduct an examination of the scene and gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11:45pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
