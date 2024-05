A TEENAGE MOTORCYCLIST has been seriously injured following a road traffic collision in Cork last night.

The collision involving a motorcycle and a car occurred at around 9pm in Courtown Drive in Cork city.

The teenage motorcyclist was taken to Cork University Hospital with serious injuries, and no other injuries were reported.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage ,including dash-cam, and were travelling in the Courtown Drive area between 8:45pm and 9.15pm last night are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station at 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.