Teenager airlifted to Cork University Hospital following collision between car and school bus

The teen is understood to have been an occupant of the hatchback car.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 23 Oct 2020, 5:45 PM
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro
Image: Shutterstock/D. Ribeiro

A TEENAGE BOY has been airlifted to Cork University Hospital (CUH) following a collision between a car and a school bus on the Schull-Ballydehob Road in west Cork.

The teen – who is understood to have been an occupant of the hatchback car – suffered serious injuries in the collision with the 40-seat school bus.

It is understood that no students were being transported on the bus at the time of the accident.  

The bus incurred major damage to its front while the car collided with a ditch immediately after the collision.

The alarm was raised and the emergency services were on the scene within minutes.

The youth was treated for multiple injuries. He was subsequently airlifted to CUH for treatment. His condition is current described as non-life threatening. 

The bus driver didn’t sustain serious injuries in the collision. However, he was badly shaken by the incident. 

There were no other occupants in either the car or the bus.

The R592 road was closed to allow for an examination of the scene by accident scene investigators. 

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. 

They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling between Ballydehob and Schull between 1pm and 1.20pm to make this footage available to gardaí. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

With reporting by Hayley Halpin

Olivia Kelleher

