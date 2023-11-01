Teenager hospitalised with serious injuries following assault in Sligo Town

A TEENAGER HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following an assault in Sligo Town.

The incident happened last night at around 7.10pm outside a premises on the Mailcoach Road.

The male teenager was taken to Sligo University Hospital with serious injuries.

Advertisement

He was later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, where he is currently continuing to receive treatment.

A garda spokesperson said that the scene remains preserved for a technical examination this and an investigation is continuing at Sligo Garda station.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone with video footage of this incident is asked to make it available to gardaí, as are any road users with camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling on the Mailcoach Road between 6.45pm and 7.15pm yesterday.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sligo Garda station on 071 9157000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.