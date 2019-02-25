Teenager (16) killed in Carlow crash named locally

The Nine Stones area of Co Carlow, where the crash took place yesterday

The Nine Stones area of Co Carlow, where the crash took place yesterday

A TEENAGE BOY who was killed in a single-vehicle collision in Co Carlow has been named locally as Eamon Kavanagh.

The 16 year-old was fatally injured in the early hours of Sunday morning, when the car he was driving struck a wall near The Nine Stones at Mount Leinster in Borris.

Four other occupants in the car, all males in their late teens, were also injured, one of them critically.

The deceased is the son of a couple who were convicted of 60 offences under the Animal Health and Welfare Act in a high-profile animal cruelty case last week.

A garda investigation is underway into the cause of the crash, and the stretch of road where the collision took place was closed for a time yesterday.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.