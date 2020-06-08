This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 8 June, 2020
Young male due in court after being charged following stabbing incident in Carrigaline

The incident occurred on Saturday night at Waterpark, Carrigaline in Cork.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 8 Jun 2020, 8:23 AM
1 hour ago 5,401 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A TEENAGE MALE is due in court in this morning following an incident in which another a teenager received several apparent stab wounds in Cork on Saturday night. 

The teenager was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital and he has since been released. His injuries are described as non-life threatening. 

A male juvenile who was arrested in connection with the incident has been charged and is due to appear before a sitting of Cork District Court this morning at 10.30am. 

The incident occurred at approximately 10.30pm on Saturday night at Waterpark, Carrigaline in Cork. 

Gardaí investigating are appealing for anyone who was in this area at this time and can assist with the investigation to get in contact.  

They are also looking to hear from any road users who may have dash cam footage of Waterpark on Saturday night from 10pm to 10.30pm to contact Togher Garda Station 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

