Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Tuesday 7 March 2023 Dublin: 1°C
Alamy Stock Photo The children's court in Dublin.
# Dublin Children's Court
Teenager due before court in connection to incidents of robbery and assault in Tallaght area
The incidents range from May 2022 to February 2023.
1.6k
0
43 minutes ago

A TEENAGER IS due before court this morning in connection with a number of robberies and assaults in the Tallaght area.

The incidents of robbery and assault range from May 2022 to February 2023.

The male teenager was arrested yesterday and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Dublin Children’s Court this morning.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags