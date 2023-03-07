Teenager due before court in connection to incidents of robbery and assault in Tallaght area

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A TEENAGER IS due before court this morning in connection with a number of robberies and assaults in the Tallaght area.
The incidents of robbery and assault range from May 2022 to February 2023.
The male teenager was arrested yesterday and has since been charged.
He is due to appear before the Dublin Children’s Court this morning.
