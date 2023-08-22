14-year-old boy dies following 'tragic' accident at home swimming pool in Co Wexford

A TEENAGER HAS died following a freak accident at his home in Wexford town.

Alex Saunders, 14, was rushed from his home in Cromwellsfort last Thursday to Wexford General Hospital and later to Temple St Children’s Hospital in Dublin.

It is understood that the St Peter’s College student was found at around 4.30pm in a garden pool at his home.

Unfortunately, Alex passed away at Temple St Hospital on Sunday night surrounded by his family.

Gardaí who attended the scene said they were treating the incident as a “tragic accident”.

A post mortem on the deceased is to be carried out.

It remains unclear how the accident occurred.

The teenager is survived by his parents and his funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.