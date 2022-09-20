Teenager hospitalised after vehicle collides with crowd at a car meet in Kildare

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A TEENAGER WAS hospitalised after a vehicle struck a crowd at a car enthusiast event in Co Kildare.
The event was organised by Irish Car Fleet, who have since apologised for “the scenes which unfolded” on Saturday night.
Gardaí attended the incident at a retail car park on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge, Co Kildare at around 9.15pm.
Criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles and a man in his late teens was taken to Naas General Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the incident.
No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.
Anyone who may have camera footage of this incident is asked to make it available to gardaí, while anyone who has information should contact Newbridge Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.
Meanwhile, Irish Car Fleet said it “understands that what happened was unacceptable”.
It added: “As an organisation, going forward we will endeavour to do all in our power to protect the safety of all participants and we look forward to seeing you in the near future.”
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (1)