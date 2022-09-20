Teenager hospitalised after vehicle collides with crowd at a car meet in Kildare

A TEENAGER WAS hospitalised after a vehicle struck a crowd at a car enthusiast event in Co Kildare.

The event was organised by Irish Car Fleet, who have since apologised for “the scenes which unfolded” on Saturday night.

Gardaí attended the incident at a retail car park on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge, Co Kildare at around 9.15pm.

Advertisement

Criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles and a man in his late teens was taken to Naas General Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have camera footage of this incident is asked to make it available to gardaí, while anyone who has information should contact Newbridge Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Meanwhile, Irish Car Fleet said it “understands that what happened was unacceptable”.

It added: “As an organisation, going forward we will endeavour to do all in our power to protect the safety of all participants and we look forward to seeing you in the near future.”