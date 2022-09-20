Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Tuesday 20 September 2022
Advertisement

Teenager hospitalised after vehicle collides with crowd at a car meet in Kildare

The organisers of the event have apologised for the ‘unacceptable’ incident.

By Diarmuid Pepper Tuesday 20 Sep 2022, 3:39 PM
31 minutes ago 3,304 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5871217
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A TEENAGER WAS hospitalised after a vehicle struck a crowd at a car enthusiast event in Co Kildare.

The event was organised by Irish Car Fleet, who have since apologised for “the scenes which unfolded” on Saturday night.

Gardaí attended the incident at a retail car park on the Moorefield Road in Newbridge, Co Kildare at around 9.15pm.

Criminal damage was caused to a number of vehicles and a man in his late teens was taken to Naas General Hospital for the treatment of non-life threatening injuries sustained during the incident.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone who may have camera footage of this incident is asked to make it available to gardaí, while anyone who has information should contact Newbridge Garda Station or the Garda Confidential Line.

Meanwhile, Irish Car Fleet said it “understands that what happened was unacceptable”.

It added: “As an organisation, going forward we will endeavour to do all in our power to protect the safety of all participants and we look forward to seeing you in the near future.”

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie