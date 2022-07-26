13-year-old missing from Dundrum since Sunday

A 13-YEAR-OLD has been missing from her home in Dublin since Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Julia Delmont, who went missing from Dundrum on 24 July.

Julia is described as being 5′ 5” tall with a slight build, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing grey, polka dot trousers and a white shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blackrock Garda Station on 01 666 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.