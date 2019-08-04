Teenager with Irish passport has gone missing on family holiday in Malaysia

Nora Quoirin was last seen when her family went to bed for the night.

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl from London, who is believed to be travelling on an Irish passport, has gone missing in Malaysia.

Nora Quoirin (15) is reported to have special needs and was on a family holiday in the resort of Seremban, a short distance from the capital Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia.

The BBC reports that her parents woke on Sunday morning to find her missing and the window of her hotel room open.

It is also reported that Malaysian police are using sniffer dogs to track down the teen.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

Friends and relatives took to social media to share images of the girl in hopes that she might be found safe and well.

One user, who said she is a friend of her mother believed to be from Belfast said the family is “frantic” searching for her.

This is Nora Quoirin. She’s missing in Malaysia - was on holiday with her family, staying in a hotel in Seremban. She’s 15 amd has special needs. Her mum is an old friend from Belfast - they now live in London. They are frantic so pls retweet this. pic.twitter.com/RZo6L7HX67 — Catherine Morrison (@CackyMo) August 4, 2019 Source: Catherine Morrison /Twitter

Another user, who said she was a family member, also tweeted for help in sharing the image of the girl.

“Please help and share. my niece (Nora Quoirin) has gone missing in Seremban an hour or so from KL in Malaysia. She is 15 with special needs, and hasn’t been seen since everyone went to bed last night,” she said.