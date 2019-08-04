This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Sunday 4 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Teenager with Irish passport has gone missing on family holiday in Malaysia

Malaysian police have reportedly launched an search operation using sniffer dogs.

By Conor McCrave Sunday 4 Aug 2019, 6:54 PM
1 hour ago 15,434 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4752997
Nora Quoirin was last seen when her family went to bed for the night.
Nora Quoirin was last seen when her family went to bed for the night.
Nora Quoirin was last seen when her family went to bed for the night.

A 15-YEAR-OLD girl from London, who is believed to be travelling on an Irish passport, has gone missing in Malaysia. 

Nora Quoirin (15) is reported to have special needs and was on a family holiday in the resort of Seremban, a short distance from the capital Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. 

The BBC reports that her parents woke on Sunday morning to find her missing and the window of her hotel room open. 

It is also reported that Malaysian police are using sniffer dogs to track down the teen.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs in Ireland confirmed it is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

Friends and relatives took to social media to share images of the girl in hopes that she might be found safe and well.

One user, who said she is a friend of her mother believed to be from Belfast said the family is “frantic” searching for her.

Another user, who said she was a family member, also tweeted for help in sharing the image of the girl. 

“Please help and share. my niece (Nora Quoirin) has gone missing in Seremban an hour or so from KL in Malaysia. She is 15 with special needs, and hasn’t been seen since everyone went to bed last night,” she said.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie