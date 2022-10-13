Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Thursday 13 October 2022
Advertisement

'Radicalised' teen shoots dead two men at LGBTQ bar in Slovakia

The shooting happened yesterday outside the Teplaren bar in Bratislava.

By AFP Thursday 13 Oct 2022, 3:26 PM
7 minutes ago 474 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5892498
File photo - Bratislava, Slovakia
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
File photo - Bratislava, Slovakia
File photo - Bratislava, Slovakia
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A “RADICALISED TEENAGER” has shot dead two men at an LGBTQ bar in Slovakia’s capital Bratislava, according to Prime Minister Eduard Heger.

The shooting happened yesterday outside the Teplaren bar and police said they found the gunman dead at another location today.

“Two people were murdered just because they were part of the LGBTI community,” Heger said.

“This is unacceptable,” he told reporters, adding: “In a free and democratic country, homosexuals have a right to live freely.”

On Twitter, Heger described the shooter as a “radicalised teenager”.

Local media identified him as 19-year-old Juraj Krajcik, the son of a prominent member of the far-right Vlast party.

The party failed to get enough votes to enter parliament in the 2020 general election.

Teplaren is located in the city centre and is popular with Slovakia’s LGBTQ community.

Witnesses told the Sme daily they had heard up to 10 shots fired.

According to reports and a local university, one of the victims was a Chinese language student who worked part-time at Teplaren. The other was his friend, a shop worker.

The reports said a third person, a waitress who was talking to the two men, was wounded and taken to hospital.

Police said Krajcik’s body was found in a park in a different part of the city at around 8am (6am Irish time) today.

Media reports said he had left homophobic and anti-Semitic messages on a Twitter account, saying he did not regret his actions.

“The deliberate murder of two young people shocked us and deeply affected us,” the Inakost Initiative, a Slovak LGBTQ organisation, said on Facebook.

Inakost (Difference) will hold a commemorative protest tomorrow in Bratislava.

 © AFP 2022

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie