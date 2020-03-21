Parents urged to throw out choking hazard baby teethers sold through AliExpress

The affected products.

THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has urged consumers to beware of baby teething products sold through online retailer AliExpress.

It has been reported that there is a risk to very young children, aged 0-36 months, of choking relating to unbranded ‘Baby Teethers in various shapes’.

The CCPC said that the risk arises from small parts detaching.

The above product was sold online through AliExpress.

Consumers who bought the product have been urged to dispose of it immediately.

The CCPC said: “If you believe you have purchased any of the affected unbranded ‘Baby Teethers in various shapes’ discontinue the use of the product immediately and dispose of the product appropriately.”