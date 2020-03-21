This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Saturday 21 March, 2020
Parents urged to throw out choking hazard baby teethers sold through AliExpress

The risk arises from small parts detaching.

By Garreth MacNamee Saturday 21 Mar 2020, 1:29 PM
1 hour ago 9,120 Views 10 Comments
teething The affected products.

THE COMPETITION AND Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) has urged consumers to beware of baby teething products sold through online retailer AliExpress. 

It has been reported that there is a risk to very young children, aged 0-36 months, of choking relating to unbranded ‘Baby Teethers in various shapes’.

The CCPC said that the risk arises from small parts detaching.

The above product was sold online through AliExpress.

Consumers who bought the product have been urged to dispose of it immediately.

The CCPC said: “If you believe you have purchased any of the affected unbranded ‘Baby Teethers in various shapes’ discontinue the use of the product immediately and dispose of the product appropriately.”

