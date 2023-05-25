Temperatures to reach as high as 22 degrees today with warm conditions to stay for weekend

TEMPERATURES ARE SET to reach as high as 22 degrees today with warm conditions set to stick around throughout the weekend.

Met Éireann has said today will be largely dry with sunny spells. However, it will be cloudy at times in parts of the west. The best of the sunshine will be in the east and south.

Top temperatures will range between 17 and 22 degrees, the forecaster said.

Tonight is due to stay dry and clear in many areas with some mist forming overnight.

It’ll be another dry day tomorrow with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. It’s expected to be rather cloudy to start the day but there will be better sunshine later on.

Again, highest temperatures will range between 17 and 21 to 22 degrees.

Met Éireann said high pressure will continue to dominate Ireland’s weather over the next few days, generating mild and dry conditions.

It’s forecast to be cloudy at times on Saturday with the odd shower possible. It will be mostly dry overall through, with occassional sunny breaks.

Highest temperatures will range between 16 and 22 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast with the best of the sunshine likely in these areas.

Conditions are due to be somewhat cooler on Sunday with highs ranging from 14 degrees in the north to around 19 degrees in the south. There will be some cloudy with sunny spells.

Met Éireann has said the forecast is currently looking sunny on Monday with highs between 17 to 20 or 21 degrees, warmest over the western half of the country and coolest along the eastern coast.