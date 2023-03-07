Temperatures drop to -3 degrees in some parts overnight but could reach -6 in the north tonight

TEMPERATURES DIPPED TO -3 degrees in some parts overnight, while a Status Yellow warning for ice will remain in place for the entire country until 10am.

The latest weather reports from Met Éireann show that the mercury fell to -2 degrees in Co Cavan, Dublin, Mayo, Meath and Westmeath.

However, the coldest overnight temperature of -3.4 degrees was recorded at the Mount Dillon weather station in Co Roscommon.

Meanwhile, Met Éireann Status Yellow warning for ice remains in place nationwide until 10am this morning.

Hazardous conditions are to be expected due to freezing temperatures, including icy stretches on roads and paths.

The forecaster said that falls of rain, sleet and snow in the south and southwest this morning will clear away to leave a cold, mostly sunny and dry day.

However, scattered wintry showers will affect the north and northwest, with highest temperatures of just 3 to 6 degrees.

It’s then set to turn very cold overnight, with temperatures falling as low as -5 or -6 degrees in Ulster and the northwest.

Elsewhere, there will be lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees, with sleet or snow flurries in Munster overnight.

Frost and icy stretches❄️ this morning with some lying snow🌨️.



Rain, sleet and snow will clear the south leaving a cold, mostly sunny⛅️ and dry day with wintry showers🌨️ in the north and northwest.



Highs🌡️ of 3 to 6 degrees🥶 with mostly light to moderate northerly winds🍃. pic.twitter.com/TBcwP23XGi — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) March 7, 2023

Driving conditions

Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, the Road Safety Authority’s communications manager Brian Farrell advised that “slowly does it” in icy spells.

“Use the controls delicately, avoid over steering, harsh braking and acceleration because that’s what will get you into skid,” said Farrell.

“Use the highest gear possible is the advice to avoid wheel spin and getting into a skid and use a low gear when travelling downhill because that uses the engine as a brake.”

He also issued a reminder to pedestrians and warned them to not underestimate the dangers of footpaths.

“Slips and falls happen in places that people would regard as relatively safe and that could be right outside your front door and getting in and out of the car.”

He also reminded motorists to use a screen scraper or de-icer to clear windows before your journey and to never use hot water.

“If there’s any cracks in the glass, it’ll make it worse and crack the windscreen even more,” said Farrell.

The RSA communication manager also advised motorists to check their tires during the cold snap, “especially if they fall below 1.6 millimetre which is the legal thread depth”.