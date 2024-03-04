Advertisement
Terence O'Rourke. Photocall Ireland
RTÉ

Terence O'Rourke set to be appointed as new RTÉ chairperson

Media Minister Catherine Martin will seek Cabinet approval to appoint O'Rourke as the board's new chair in the morning.
12 minutes ago

TERENCE O’ROURKE, the current chair of the ESB, is set to be appointed as the new chairperson of the RTÉ board.

The Journal understands that the recommendation of O’Rourke was accepted by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan this evening.

Media Minister Catherine Martin will seek Cabinet approval to appoint O’Rourke as the board’s new chair in the morning. Two other board members are also set to be appointed.

O’Rourke has been the chair of the ESB since 2020. He previously served as the chairman of Enterprise Ireland, and as the managing partner of accountancy at KPMG. 

It comes as the Public Accounts Committee prepares to publish its report on the national broadcaster tomorrow.

The report will recommend that RTÉ be brought under the remit of the State’s auditor, the Comptroller and Auditor General (C&AG).

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
