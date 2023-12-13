Advertisement

Wednesday 13 December 2023
Irish watchdog recalls Tesco Finest stuffing as it may contain moths

The batch of stuffing has been removed from store shelves nationwide.
THE FOOD SAFETY Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has recalled a batch of Tesco Finest Cranberry & Apple Stuffing due to the possible presence of moths in the product. 

Manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, caterers and retailers are being asked to remove the implicated batch from sale and display notices at point-of-sale. 

Consumers are being advised not to eat stuffing from the batch, which has a best before date of September 2024. 

The batch of stuffing will be taken off the shelves at all Tesco stores. 

The implicated batch can also be identified by the pack size of 130g. 

