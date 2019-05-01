Tesco recalls own brand cheese over E.coli fears

TESCO IS RECALLING one of its cheese brands due to fears that it is contaminated with a dangerous type of E.coli.

All batches of Tesco Finest St Félicien Du Dauphiné unpasteurised cheese is being recalled due to the possible presence of Shiga toxin producing E.coli (STEC).

While most E.coli are harmless STEC produce a powerful toxin which can cause severe illness. Symptoms include abdominal cramps and diarrhoea and they can appear up to eight days after the initial infection.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Tesco stores advising consumers not to eat the cheese.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland today issued a notice to inform consumers of the recall.