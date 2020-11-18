Tesco recalls batch of chorizo slices over presence of listeria

TESCO IS RECALLING a chorizo product due to the presence of the dangerous bacteria Listeria monocytogenes.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) said that the company is recalling the 80g packs of its Tesco 16 Spicy Chorizo Slices that have a use-by date of 19 December 2020.

Consumers are being warned not to eat the implicated batch due to the presence of the bacteria, which is more commonly known as listeria.

Symptoms of infection with the bug can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications.

Pregnant women, babies, and people with weakened immune systems, including the elderly, are more vulnerable to the infection.

The incubation period of the bacteria – the time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing – is around three weeks, but can reach up to 70 days.

Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in all Tesco stores.