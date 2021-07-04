#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 4 July 2021
One positive Covid-19 antigen test at pilot festival but attendee later returns negative PCR test

Over 4,000 people were tested ahead of the event at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham

By Rónán Duffy Sunday 4 Jul 2021, 3:47 PM
1 hour ago 11,404 Views 20 Comments
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leon Farrell/RollingNews.ie

ONE ATTENDEE AT yesterday’s pilot music festival in Dublin tested positive for Covid-19 with an antigen test but later returned a negative PCR test. 

The event at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham saw over 4,000 people tested, including over 3,000 members of the public, with that single test being the only positive result. 

Concertgoers at the event were in pods of four or six people with social distancing of one metre required also

The event was hosted by IMMA and supported by the Department of Tourism as part of a series of trial events aimed at trialling a return or largescale events. 

In an update this afternoon, the department said that three companies provided testing at the event. 

Code Blue tested over 3,000 members of the public, Medmark tested 290 day staff and Event Medical Services tested 840 technical staff who were involved in the onsite build. 

The department said one member tested positive with a rapid antigen test and was not admitted to the festival.

“They received a PCR test on the spot and the result this morning was negative,” the department said. 

Yesterday’s event saw performances from Gavin James, Denise Chaila, Lyra, Sharon Shannon, Wyvern Lingo and Wild Youth.

Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie

