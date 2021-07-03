#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 3 July 2021
Advertisement

Gavin James and Denise Chaila to headline pilot festival today

Some 3,500 people snapped up tickets for the concert.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 3 Jul 2021, 6:30 AM
51 minutes ago 1,333 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5483601
Preparation for the concert was underway earlier this week
Image: Órla Ryan
Preparation for the concert was underway earlier this week
Preparation for the concert was underway earlier this week
Image: Órla Ryan

A PILOT MUSIC festival is due to take place at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham in Dublin today.

Some 3,500 people snapped up tickets for the concert within minutes when they went on sale last month.

Rapid antigen testing will be provided for attendees prior to entry to confirm they don’t have Covid-19.

Gavin James, Denise Chaila, Lyra, Sharon Shannon, Wyvern Lingo and Wild Youth are due to perform. The Irish podcast duo The Two Johnnies will host the gig, which is due to begin at 3.30pm.

The event will take place on the grounds of the Irish Museum of Modern Art and is the first Irish music festival to take place in 16 months.

Concertgoers will be in pods of four or six people and social distancing of one metre will apply.

Related Read

01.07.21 Taoiseach: NIAC advice included in modelling wouldn't have affected pause to hospitality

Announcing details of the gig last month, Minister for Arts Catherine Martin said: “The purpose of these events is to build to road back to the safe and full recovery of live music and sporting events and establish a confidence in the guidance and event management protocols developed for the sector.”

The minister said she is determined to see live music and the arts recover and reopen and that this pilot event is a step in the right direction.

Around 500 healthcare workers and their friends received a reserved allocation of tickets as a special thank you for their work during the pandemic, Martin said.

Many annual Irish festivals have been cancelled this year due to the pandemic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Electric Picnic organisers announced last month that they still plan to run the festival – but the dates have been pushed back to 24-26 September.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie