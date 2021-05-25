#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 25 May 2021
Poll: Would you attend a test live event in June?

Concerts, comedy and theatre might start a phased return next month.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 25 May 2021, 9:59 AM
People during a Sam Fender concert at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, a pop-up venue in Gosforth Park, Newcastle, last August
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive/PA Images
Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Archive/PA Images

TOURISM AND CULTURE Minister Catherine Martin has said she hopes some test live events could take place as early as next month.

Martin said these events are being planned indoors and outdoors “right across the country” and include music genres “from rock to classical, also comedy and of course theatre”.

“The numbers would vary according to the event or the venue. I can’t reveal or speculate on the numbers right now but it will depend on what’s presented to NPHET on Thursday and the public health advice there.

“We’re moving well into vaccinations, so the sooner the better for me and I would be aiming for June.”

Martin said she believes antigen testing at events is “something we should give consideration to“, but that this also needs to be discussed with NPHET.

We want to know: Would you attend a test live event in June, if the plan goes ahead?


Poll Results:

No, it's too soon (45)
Yes, any size of event (39)
Yes, but only a smaller event (11)
I'm not sure (5)




Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

