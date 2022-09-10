QUIZ: How well do you know these surprising overlaps in history?

THE LAST PERSON to be executed by guillotine in France was killed today 55 years ago.

Shockingly recent, right? A month before the first Star Wars came out.

Or did you know that woolly mammoths still roamed the earth while the pyramids were being built? You do now.

We’re asking you: how much do you know about overlapping events in history?

Which Irish literary figure used to give famous wrestler Andre the Giant lifts to school as a child when he lived in a French farming village? W.B Yeats Samuel Beckett

James Joyce Eoin Colfer Which hit song was released the same year that Swiss women finally got to vote on a federal level? (The last European country to grant full voting rights to women) Hound Dog by Elvis Presley Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran Regulate by Warren G What decade was gaming company Nintendo founded? 1970s 1940s

1880s 1560s Which communist dictator was born the same year as Margaret Thatcher? Vladimir Lenin Josef Stalin

Pol Pot Kim Jong Un Who was President of the United States when the last ever execution by firing squad took place? Biden Reagan

Nixon Obama Humanity went from inventing the airplane to space flight in a surprisingly short amount of time. How many years elapsed between the two feats of science? 58 11

70 23 What came first? Oxford University The Aztec Empire Which US President served the longest time ago AND still has surviving grandchildren? Lincoln, the 16th president Washington, the 1st president

John Tyler, the 10th president Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president Which form of communications technology was invented in 1843? (For perspective, that's decades before any of the Easter Rising leaders were born) The Fax Machine The email

The radio The text What film came out the same year that Pablo Picasso died? Live and Let Die Gone With the Wind

