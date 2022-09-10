Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 10 September 2022
QUIZ: How well do you know these surprising overlaps in history?

Frank Sinatra could’ve seen the first four seasons of Friends you know.

By Jamie McCarron Saturday 10 Sep 2022, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 8,787 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5861087

THE LAST PERSON to be executed by guillotine in France was killed today 55 years ago.

Shockingly recent, right? A month before the first Star Wars came out.

Or did you know that woolly mammoths still roamed the earth while the pyramids were being built? You do now.

We’re asking you: how much do you know about overlapping events in history?

Which Irish literary figure used to give famous wrestler Andre the Giant lifts to school as a child when he lived in a French farming village?
W.B Yeats
Samuel Beckett

James Joyce
Eoin Colfer
Which hit song was released the same year that Swiss women finally got to vote on a federal level? (The last European country to grant full voting rights to women)
Hound Dog by Elvis Presley
Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin

Shape of You by Ed Sheeran
Regulate by Warren G
What decade was gaming company Nintendo founded?
1970s
1940s

1880s
1560s
Which communist dictator was born the same year as Margaret Thatcher?
Vladimir Lenin
Josef Stalin

Pol Pot
Kim Jong Un
Who was President of the United States when the last ever execution by firing squad took place?
Biden
Reagan

Nixon
Obama
Humanity went from inventing the airplane to space flight in a surprisingly short amount of time. How many years elapsed between the two feats of science?
58
11

70
23
What came first?
Oxford University
The Aztec Empire
Which US President served the longest time ago AND still has surviving grandchildren?
Lincoln, the 16th president
Washington, the 1st president

John Tyler, the 10th president
Theodore Roosevelt, 26th president
Which form of communications technology was invented in 1843? (For perspective, that's decades before any of the Easter Rising leaders were born)
The Fax Machine
The email

The radio
The text
What film came out the same year that Pablo Picasso died?
Live and Let Die
Gone With the Wind

Michael Collins
Spartacus
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Awesome Possum
Brilliant!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Owlright
I'm sure you'll ace the next one
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful
Come on
Share your result:

