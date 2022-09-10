QUIZ: How well do you know these surprising overlaps in history?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
THE LAST PERSON to be executed by guillotine in France was killed today 55 years ago.
Shockingly recent, right? A month before the first Star Wars came out.
Or did you know that woolly mammoths still roamed the earth while the pyramids were being built? You do now.
We’re asking you: how much do you know about overlapping events in history?
